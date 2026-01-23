Ola-Joseph leads Loyola Chicago against Duquesne after 20-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (10-9, 2-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-15, 1-6 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Duquesne Dukes (10-9, 2-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-15, 1-6 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts Duquesne after Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 84-70 loss to the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Ramblers have gone 3-7 at home. Loyola Chicago has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Dukes are 2-4 in A-10 play. Duquesne is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 6.6 more points per game (84.1) than Loyola Chicago allows to opponents (77.5).

The Ramblers and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Miles Rubin is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

