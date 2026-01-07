Okorie leads Stanford against Virginia Tech after 28-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-3, 1-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stanford Cardinal (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-3, 1-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Virginia Tech after Ebuka Okorie scored 28 points in Stanford’s 80-76 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hokies are 9-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Cardinal are 1-1 against ACC opponents. Stanford is 10-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

Virginia Tech scores 83.5 points, 12.6 more per game than the 70.9 Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Cardinal meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Hokies. Jaden Schutt is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Okorie is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

