Okojie’s 24 lead Mercer over VMI 95-81

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Baraka Okojie had 24 points in Mercer’s 95-81 win against VMI on Saturday.

Okojie added seven assists and three steals for the Bears (15-8, 7-3 Southern Conference). Armani Mighty scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Kyle Cuffe Jr. had 17 points and went 7 of 14 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

TJ Johnson led the Keydets (6-17, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Linus Holmstrom added 17 points for VMI. Tan Yildizoglu also had 13 points, 10 assists and five steals. The loss was the Keydets’ eighth in a row.

Mercer led VMI 43-37 at the half, with Mighty (10 points) its high scorer before the break. Mercer took the lead for what would be the final time on Brady Shoulders’ layup with 4:43 remaining in the game. His team would outscore VMI by eight points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

