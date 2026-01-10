Okojie scores 29, Mercer defeats Wofford 109-97

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Baraka Okojie’s 29 points and 12 assists helped Mercer defeat Wofford 109-97 on Saturday. Kyle Cuffe…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Baraka Okojie’s 29 points and 12 assists helped Mercer defeat Wofford 109-97 on Saturday.

Kyle Cuffe Jr. scored 19 points for the Bears (10-7, 2-2 Southern Conference). Armani Mighty had 17 points.

Nils Machowski led the Terriers (11-6, 3-1) with 33 points and five assists. Kahmare Holmes added 22 points and eight rebounds for Wofford. Cayden Vasko also had 18 points and four assists.

