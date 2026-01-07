Oklahoma visits Mississippi State following Hubbard’s 38-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-5, 1-0 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts Oklahoma after Josh Hubbard scored 38 points in Mississippi State’s 101-98 overtime win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in home games. Mississippi State averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Sooners are 1-0 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma has a 9-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Mississippi State scores 81.4 points, 9.2 more per game than the 72.2 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Mississippi State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Sooners match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 22.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Sooners. Kuol Atak is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Sooners: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.