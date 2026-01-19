Oklahoma takes on South Carolina after Brown’s 21-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (11-7, 1-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-7, 1-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 1-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on South Carolina after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 83-81 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks are 9-3 on their home court. South Carolina is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sooners have gone 1-4 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the SEC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 7.2.

South Carolina averages 78.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 74.7 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 12.1 more points per game (83.9) than South Carolina gives up (71.8).

The Gamecocks and Sooners square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brown is averaging 16 points and 3.2 assists for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

