Oklahoma State tops No. 25 UCF 87-76

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Parsa Fallah scored 24 points and Kanye Clary added 18 and nine rebounds to help Oklahoma State defeat No. 25 UCF 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Anthony Roy added 15 points, including four 3-pointers, for Oklahoma State (13-2, 1-1 Big 12).

Oklahoma State was 10 of 19 on 3-pointers and 27 for 35 from the free-throw line to help fuel the win.

Riley Kugel scored 15 points and Jamichael Stillwell added 13 for UCF (12-2, 1-1), which won 11 straight and entered the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll for the first time since 2019.

Poor shooting plagued the Knights, who shot 38 percent for the game, including just 21 percent from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma State built a 31-23 lead without making a field goal for more than seven minutes. A steal and a layup by Jaylen Curry ended the drought with 3:25 left in the first half and extended the advantage to 10 points.

UCF pulled within 36-32 on a pair of free throws by Devan Cambridge before Clary’s 3-pointer with 9 seconds left gave Oklahoma State a 41-32 lead at halftime.

UCF made a run at the Cowboys early in the second half, scoring seven straight to cut the deficit to 51-50. But that was as close as the Knights got.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by UCF’s George Beale Jr. cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 67-64 before the Cowboys took control with a 13-1 run to make it 80-65 late in the half.

Up next

UCF: Hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.

Oklahoma State: Visits No. 3 Iowa State on Saturday.

