Oklahoma State takes on conference rival Houston

Houston Cougars (6-7, 0-2 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (12-3, 1-1 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TK Pitts and Houston visit Amari Whiting and Oklahoma State in Big 12 action.

The Cowgirls have gone 8-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is fifth in college basketball averaging 91.9 points and is shooting 49.9% from the field.

The Cougars are 0-2 in conference games. Houston allows 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Houston averages 61.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 61.2 Oklahoma State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haleigh Timmer is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals. Micah Gray is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kyndall Hunter averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. Jade Jones is shooting 42.7% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

