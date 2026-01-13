Oklahoma State plays Kansas after Heard’s 21-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-6, 1-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-6, 1-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays Kansas after Stailee Heard scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 63-56 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Jayhawks are 7-2 in home games. Kansas is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls have gone 3-2 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is seventh in the Big 12 with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 7.7.

Kansas makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Oklahoma State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Kansas gives up.

The Jayhawks and Cowgirls square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 18.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Jayhawks. Lilly Meister is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Gray is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

