Oklahoma State hosts UCF following Roy’s 22-point game

UCF Knights (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays UCF after Anthony Roy scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 102-80 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowboys are 10-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 8.7.

Oklahoma State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UCF allows. UCF scores 7.8 more points per game (87.8) than Oklahoma State gives up (80.0).

The Cowboys and Knights match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roy is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.7 points. Jaylen Curry is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Kugel is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.1 points. Themus Fulks is averaging 15 points and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 90.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 86.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.