Oklahoma State hosts Haggerty and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (9-8, 0-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-8, 0-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-4, 1-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits Oklahoma State after PJ Haggerty scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 82-73 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Cowboys have gone 11-1 at home. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Parsa Fallah paces the Cowboys with 6.5 boards.

The Wildcats are 0-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Oklahoma State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Kansas State averages 85.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the 80.8 Oklahoma State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fallah is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Anthony Roy is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 22.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 85.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 83.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

