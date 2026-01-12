Oklahoma State hosts Baylor following Fallah’s 21-point outing

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Baylor after Parsa Fallah scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 83-71 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cowboys have gone 11-0 at home. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Fallah leads the Cowboys with 6.3 boards.

The Bears have gone 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 3.2.

Oklahoma State makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Baylor averages 8.4 more points per game (88.3) than Oklahoma State allows to opponents (79.9).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowboys. Fallah is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the last 10 games.

Powell is averaging 6.8 points and eight rebounds for the Bears. Obi Agbim is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 89.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

