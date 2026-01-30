Oklahoma hosts Texas after Swain’s 30-point game

Texas Longhorns (12-9, 3-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-10, 1-7 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Texas Longhorns (12-9, 3-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-10, 1-7 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits Oklahoma after Dailyn Swain scored 30 points in Texas’ 88-82 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Sooners are 8-3 in home games. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC scoring 83.5 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Longhorns are 3-5 in conference play. Texas ranks sixth in the SEC with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Swain averaging 7.0.

Oklahoma scores 83.5 points, 8.3 more per game than the 75.2 Texas allows. Texas scores 9.7 more points per game (85.9) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (76.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is shooting 47.7% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Swain is averaging 17.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Tramon Mark is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 81.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 84.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

