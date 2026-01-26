Oklahoma hosts No. 20 Arkansas following Acuff’s 31-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-9, 1-6 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5, 5-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-9, 1-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas visits Oklahoma after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 31 points in Arkansas’ 85-81 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 8-2 at home. Oklahoma ranks eighth in the SEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 3.0.

The Razorbacks are 5-2 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks third in the SEC with 17.7 assists per game led by Acuff averaging 6.2.

Oklahoma averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 13.7 more points per game (89.6) than Oklahoma gives up (75.9).

The Sooners and Razorbacks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Nijel Pack is averaging 14.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

Meleek Thomas is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals. Acuff is shooting 53.3% and averaging 22.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 91.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

