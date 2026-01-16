Oklahoma hosts No. 18 Alabama after Philon’s 32-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 2-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 1-3 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-5, 2-2 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-6, 1-3 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama visits Oklahoma after Labaron Philon scored 32 points in Alabama’s 97-82 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Sooners are 8-1 in home games. Oklahoma has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-2 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks 120th in college basketball averaging 12.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Aden Holloway leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 47.0% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oklahoma gives up.

The Sooners and Crimson Tide match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Sooners. Kuol Atak is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Philon is averaging 21.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Holloway is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 92.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

