O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley host McNeese

McNeese Cowgirls (13-4, 7-1 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-8, 6-2 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on McNeese after Charlotte O’Keefe scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 78-65 win against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Vaqueros are 5-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Cowgirls are 7-1 in Southland play. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 66.1 points, 13.6 more per game than the 52.5 McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 67.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 68.5 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

The Vaqueros and Cowgirls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalayah Ingram is averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Vaqueros. Erin Maguire is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dakota Howard is averaging 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Cowgirls. Jalencia Pierre is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

