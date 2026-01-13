O’Hollaren leads Air Force against Colorado State after 25-point game

Colorado State Rams (13-4, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-8, 2-4 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (13-4, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-8, 2-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts Colorado State after Keelie O’Hollaren scored 25 points in Air Force’s 76-57 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons have gone 4-2 at home. Air Force ranks third in the MWC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 4.7.

The Rams are 4-2 against MWC opponents. Colorado State leads the MWC allowing just 55.3 points per game while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

Air Force is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 35.2% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Air Force allows.

The Falcons and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bhret Clay is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.5 points. Milahnie Perry is averaging 17.1 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Lexus Bargesser is averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Brooke Carlson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

