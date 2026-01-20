Ohio wins 80-77 against Northern Illinois

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points, including a free throws with five seconds left, to help Ohio…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points, including a free throws with five seconds left, to help Ohio defeat Northern Illinois 80-77 on Tuesday.

Paveletzke shot 7 of 12 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line for the Bobcats (11-9, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). Aidan Hadaway added 18 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while he also had five rebounds and six assists. JJ Kelly shot 8 for 15, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Dylan Ducommun led the Huskies (6-12, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Northern Illinois also got 13 points and six rebounds from Gianni Cobb. Makhai Valentine also had 10 points.

Kelly scored 11 points in the first half for Ohio, which led 32-30 at the break. Paveletzke had a 19-point second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.