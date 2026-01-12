Ohio visits Toledo following Hadaway’s 27-point showing

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Ohio Bobcats (10-7, 4-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (9-7, 3-1 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Toledo after Aidan Hadaway scored 27 points in Ohio’s 91-80 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Rockets have gone 5-3 at home. Toledo has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats have gone 4-1 against MAC opponents. Ohio is eighth in the MAC scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 47.5%.

Toledo makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Ohio averages 78.1 points per game, 0.8 more than the 77.3 Toledo allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Craig is averaging 13 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Sonny Wilson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

