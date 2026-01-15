Ohio visits Ball State after Zeigler’s 30-point game

Ohio Bobcats (10-8, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-13, 0-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (10-8, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (4-13, 0-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Ohio after Armoni Zeigler scored 30 points in Ball State’s 87-77 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Cardinals are 3-4 on their home court. Ball State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bobcats have gone 4-2 against MAC opponents. Ohio averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Ball State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio scores 7.6 more points per game (78.4) than Ball State gives up (70.8).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Hill is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.8 points for the Cardinals. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Javan Simmons is averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.