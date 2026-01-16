Ohio takes on Northern Illinois, looks for 4th straight home win

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-13, 1-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-5, 4-1 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-13, 1-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-5, 4-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bobcats take on Northern Illinois.

The Bobcats have gone 6-2 at home. Ohio scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-4 in conference matchups. Northern Illinois is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Ohio is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asiah Baxter is averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 12.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 52.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

