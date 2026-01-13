Ohio plays Kent State on 5-game win streak

Ohio Bobcats (10-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-10, 1-4 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio Bobcats (10-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (6-10, 1-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Kent State.

The Golden Flashes have gone 3-2 in home games. Kent State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Kent State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 8.3 more points per game (75.2) than Kent State gives up to opponents (66.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Flashes. Tatiana Thomas is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is averaging 13.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 12.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

