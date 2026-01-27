Ohio hosts UMass after Palmieri’s 20-point game

UMass Minutewomen (14-4, 6-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (12-6, 6-2 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass Minutewomen (14-4, 6-2 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (12-6, 6-2 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Ohio after Allie Palmieri scored 20 points in UMass’ 65-64 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bobcats are 7-3 in home games. Ohio is seventh in the MAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bailey Tabeling averaging 3.7.

The Minutewomen are 6-2 against MAC opponents. UMass has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Ohio averages 74.2 points, 14.0 more per game than the 60.2 UMass gives up. UMass averages 69.7 points per game, 0.1 more than the 69.6 Ohio allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabeling is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 12.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

