Ohio hosts Anumgba and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (8-8, 3-3 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (12-5, 6-1 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces Ohio after Patricia Anumgba scored 22 points in Toledo’s 76-71 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 7-2 at home. Ohio scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Rockets are 3-3 in MAC play. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Miriam Diala averaging 1.9.

Ohio scores 74.6 points, 10.6 more per game than the 64.0 Toledo gives up. Toledo has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The Bobcats and Rockets meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kendall Carruthers is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

