Ogden scores 21, Clardy delivers in clutch, and Stanford women top No. 16 North Carolina 77-71 in OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Courtney Ogden scored 21 points, Chloe Clardy scored four key points in overtime, and Stanford defeated No. 16 North Carolina 77-71 on Sunday.

Stanford led 23-21 midway through the second quarter and did not regain the lead until the second of two free throws by Chloe Clardy made it 67-66 with about four minutes left in overtime.

North Carolina tied it at 69 but a layup by Clardy gave Stanford the lead for good. The lead was six points after Talana Lepolo made two free throws with 25 seconds left and she made two more for the 77-71 lead with 18 seconds to go.

The four free throws were Lepolo’s only points of the game. She had seven assists.

Lara Somfai scored 13 points, Clardy 12 and Alexandra Eschmeyer 10 for Stanford (13-3, 2-1 ACC).

Nyla Harris led North Carolina (13-4, 2-2) with 18 points. Ciera Toomey added 16 and Elina Aarnisalo 12.

North Carolina made 3 of 11 shots in the fourth quarter and 1 of 5 in overtime. The Tar Heels shot 45% for the game.

After Stanford’s brief 23-21 lead in the second quarter, the Tar Heels bounced back with nine straight points and went on to lead 34-29 at halftime. They led 54-50 entering the fourth quarter.

Stanford kept battling in the fourth quarter and twice got within one point. The Cardinal finally tied it 65-all on Somfai’s layup with 36 seconds left for the final points of regulation.

The loss snapped North Carolina’s four-game winning streak.

Up next

Stanford: Hosts Wake Forest on Thursday.

North Carolina: Visits No. 18 Notre Dame next Sunday.

