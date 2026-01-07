Ogden and Stanford host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 2-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-3, 2-1 ACC) Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 2-2 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (13-3, 2-1 ACC)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Wake Forest after Courtney Ogden scored 21 points in Stanford’s 77-71 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cardinal have gone 8-1 at home. Stanford is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Demon Deacons are 2-2 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is second in the ACC allowing 56.6 points while holding opponents to 34.7% shooting.

Stanford scores 71.4 points, 14.8 more per game than the 56.6 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Demon Deacons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mary Carter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Grace Oliver is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

