O’Garro leads CSU Northridge against UCSD

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-8, 3-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (13-4, 3-2 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UCSD after Josh O’Garro scored 31 points in CSU Northridge’s 86-79 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons have gone 5-2 at home. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Tom Beattie leads the Tritons with 5.5 boards.

The Matadors are 3-3 in Big West play. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mahmoud Fofana averaging 3.1.

UCSD averages 80.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 79.3 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UCSD gives up.

The Tritons and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tritons. Bol Dengdit is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 18.7 points and 1.9 steals. Josiah Davis is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

