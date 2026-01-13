Ofunniyin, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to visit Simonsen, Radford Highlanders

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 2-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-9, 1-2 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-12, 2-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (9-9, 1-2 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on Gardner-Webb in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Highlanders have gone 6-2 in home games. Radford ranks fourth in the Big South with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Anaiah Jenkins averaging 2.7.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-1 in conference matchups. Gardner-Webb is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Radford scores 64.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 65.7 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 37.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adelyn Traylor-Walker is averaging 4.4 points for the Highlanders. Joi Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Amina Gray averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jaelyn Acker is averaging 8.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 55.5 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

