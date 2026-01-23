Oday leads Northern Kentucky against Wright State

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-7, 6-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-7, 6-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (12-8, 7-2 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Wright State after Donovan Oday scored 38 points in Northern Kentucky’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders are 7-3 on their home court. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 80.3 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Norse are 6-4 against conference opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by LJ Wells averaging 5.3.

Wright State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Burch is averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 11.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Oday is averaging 18.1 points and two steals for the Norse. Wells is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.