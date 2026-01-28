Oakland wins 74-65 against Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Michael Houge’s 15 points and 11 rebounds helped Oakland defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65 on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Michael Houge’s 15 points and 11 rebounds helped Oakland defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 74-65 on Wednesday night.

Brett White II scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (13-10, 9-3 Horizon League). Tuburu Niavalurua finished with 13 points.

Corey Hadnot II led the Mastodons (13-9, 7-4) with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Maximus Nelson added 15 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. DeAndre Craig Jr. also had 11 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Mastodons.

