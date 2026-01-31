Oakland hosts Northern Kentucky after Oday’s 33-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9, 6-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-10, 9-3 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-9, 6-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-10, 9-3 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Oakland after Donovan Oday scored 33 points in Northern Kentucky’s 90-77 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-2 in home games. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 81.8 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Norse are 6-6 in conference play. Northern Kentucky scores 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Oakland scores 83.9 points, 7.0 more per game than the 76.9 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 14.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Oday is averaging 18.6 points and two steals for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.