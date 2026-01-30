Nunn and the Grambling Tigers take on conference foe Jackson State

Grambling Tigers (6-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (5-15, 3-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grambling Tigers (6-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (5-15, 3-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shaniah Nunn and Grambling take on Rhema Pegues and Jackson State on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers have gone 2-6 at home. Jackson State is third in the SWAC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by McKenzie Stewart averaging 3.0.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is second in the SWAC scoring 63.2 points per game and is shooting 35.6%.

Jackson State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 63.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 66.5 Jackson State allows to opponents.

The Lady Tigers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua is shooting 49.2% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Monica Marsh is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.8 points and two steals. Nunn is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.