Notre Dame visits Cal after Bell’s 20-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-4, 1-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-2, 0-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Notre Dame after Chris Bell scored 20 points in Cal’s 90-70 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Golden Bears are 11-1 in home games. Cal has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal averages 82.1 points, 15.7 more per game than the 66.4 Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 6.2 more points per game (74.6) than Cal gives up (68.4).

The Golden Bears and Fighting Irish meet Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee Dort is averaging 9.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markus Burton is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.