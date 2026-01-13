Notre Dame hosts Miami (FL) following Donaldson’s 27-point game

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Notre Dame after Tre Donaldson scored 27 points in Miami (FL)’s 91-81 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish are 7-2 on their home court. Notre Dame ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Carson Towt leads the Fighting Irish with 10.4 boards.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 in conference games. Miami (FL) ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame averages 73.5 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 69.2 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is averaging 14.9 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Reneau is shooting 57.5% and averaging 20.6 points for the Hurricanes. Donaldson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

