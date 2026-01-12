Notre Dame hosts Donaldson and Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 3-0 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Notre Dame after Tre Donaldson scored 27 points in Miami (FL)’s 91-81 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish are 7-2 in home games. Notre Dame is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Hurricanes are 3-0 against conference opponents. Miami (FL) averages 88.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Notre Dame’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Notre Dame allows.

The Fighting Irish and Hurricanes face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haralson is averaging 14.9 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the past 10 games.

Timotej Malovec is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging six points. Malik Reneau is shooting 57.0% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

