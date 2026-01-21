Northwestern State visits SFA after Roseby’s 21-point showing

Northwestern State Lady Demons (9-8, 6-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-5, 7-2 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (9-8, 6-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-5, 7-2 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces Northwestern State after Key Roseby scored 21 points in SFA’s 85-63 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Ladyjacks are 8-1 on their home court. SFA is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Lady Demons have gone 6-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks sixth in the Southland with 12.5 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 4.2.

SFA makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Northwestern State averages 63.6 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 69.4 SFA gives up.

The Ladyjacks and Lady Demons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Ladyjacks. Roseby is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vernell Atamah is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Lady Demons. Valentine is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

