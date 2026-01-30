Northwestern State visits Abass and New Orleans

Northwestern State Demons (6-14, 4-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-13, 6-6 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (6-14, 4-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-13, 6-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Northwestern State after Churchill Abass scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 80-62 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Privateers are 4-3 in home games. New Orleans is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Demons have gone 4-7 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 2-5 in one-possession games.

New Orleans is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Demons match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Privateers. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Micah Thomas is averaging 17.1 points for the Demons. Chris Mubiru is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

