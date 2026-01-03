Northwestern State secures 74-68 win against New Orleans

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chris Mubiru had 16 points in Northwestern State’s 74-68 win over New Orleans on Saturday. Mubiru…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Chris Mubiru had 16 points in Northwestern State’s 74-68 win over New Orleans on Saturday.

Mubiru added three steals for the Demons (4-10, 2-3 Southland Conference). Willie Williams scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Landyn Jumawan also scored 13 points.

Jakevion Buckley led the Privateers (5-10, 2-3) with 17 points and four assists. MJ Thomas added 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for New Orleans. Coleton Benson also recorded 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

