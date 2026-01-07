Northwestern State hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Ingram’s 21-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-8, 3-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (7-6, 4-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-8, 3-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (7-6, 4-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces Northwestern State after Jalayah Ingram scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 58-47 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lady Demons have gone 3-1 in home games. Northwestern State is third in the Southland in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Carla Celaya paces the Lady Demons with 7.6 boards.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Northwestern State scores 64.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 70.7 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 66.1 points per game, 2.0 more than the 64.1 Northwestern State gives up.

The Lady Demons and Vaqueros square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Valentine is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Lady Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 19.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

Ingram is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

