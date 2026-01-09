Northwestern State hosts Sevier and Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-11, 1-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (7-7, 4-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-11, 1-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (7-7, 4-2 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on Northwestern State after Torie Sevier scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 65-60 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Lady Demons have gone 3-2 at home. Northwestern State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Islanders are 1-5 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northwestern State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is scoring 19.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Asha Walker is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 8.8 points. Samora Watson is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Islanders: 1-9, averaging 56.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.