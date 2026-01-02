Northwestern State faces Nicholls following Valentine’s 22-point game

Northwestern State Lady Demons (6-6, 3-1 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (7-4, 3-1 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (6-6, 3-1 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (7-4, 3-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on Nicholls after Nya Valentine scored 22 points in Northwestern State’s 76-71 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 at home. Nicholls has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Lady Demons are 3-1 in conference play. Northwestern State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nicholls is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Lady Demons match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesslynn Jalomo averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tanita Swift is averaging 13 points and 3.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Vernell Atamah averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Demons, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Valentine is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

