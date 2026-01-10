Northern Kentucky visits Ruedinger and Green Bay

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2…

Northern Kentucky Norse (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Northern Kentucky after Preston Ruedinger scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 75-59 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Phoenix are 5-1 in home games. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 29.0 rebounds. Marcus Hall leads the Phoenix with 5.5 boards.

The Norse are 5-2 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon League allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Green Bay scores 73.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.8 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 9.9 more points per game (84.4) than Green Bay gives up to opponents (74.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruedinger is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists. CJ O’Hara is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 16.4 points. Kael Robinson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

