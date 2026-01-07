Northern Kentucky visits King and Youngstown State

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-11, 3-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-4, 4-1 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7:17 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-11, 3-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-4, 4-1 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7:17 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Northern Kentucky after Erica King scored 23 points in Youngstown State’s 81-58 victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Penguins have gone 5-1 in home games. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 16.7 assists per game led by Casey Santoro averaging 3.7.

The Norse have gone 3-3 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

Youngstown State scores 70.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 72.1 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Youngstown State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Gregory is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Penguins. King is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Karina Bystry is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.