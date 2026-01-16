Northern Kentucky plays Wright State after Bystry’s 20-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-11, 6-3 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (6-13, 2-6 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-11, 6-3 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (6-13, 2-6 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Wright State after Karina Bystry scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 63-55 win against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 5-3 at home. Wright State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Norse are 6-3 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Abbie Riddle is averaging 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games.

Bystry is averaging 13.3 points for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.