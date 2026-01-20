Northern Kentucky Norse face the IU Indianapolis Jaguars, aim for 8th straight victory

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-11, 7-3 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-11, 3-6 Horizon) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Kentucky Norse (10-11, 7-3 Horizon) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-11, 3-6 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky is looking to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory over IU Indianapolis.

The Jaguars are 6-3 on their home court. IU Indianapolis has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Norse have gone 7-3 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky allows 69.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

IU Indianapolis averages 65.6 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 69.6 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game IU Indianapolis allows.

The Jaguars and Norse meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Foster is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games.

Karina Bystry is averaging 13.3 points for the Norse. Maddie Moody is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

