Northern Kentucky defeats Youngstown State 94-79

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 26 points as Northern Kentucky beat Youngstown State 94-79 on Sunday.

Gherezgher also added five rebounds and five assists for the Norse (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League). Donovan Oday shot 7 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. LJ Wells shot 7 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Penguins (8-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by Cris Carroll, who finished with 26 points and two steals. Rich Rolf added 10 points for Youngstown State. Bryson Dawkins finished with 10 points.

