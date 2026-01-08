Northern Iowa visits Murray State following Poock’s 26-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-6, 4-0 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-2, 3-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-6, 4-0 MVC) at Murray State Racers (12-2, 3-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Northern Iowa after Halli Poock scored 26 points in Murray State’s 93-82 win against the Bradley Braves.

The Racers are 6-0 in home games. Murray State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 4-0 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Murray State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Murray State has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The Racers and Panthers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poock is shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 19.4 points and 3.7 assists. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is shooting 57.6% and averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ryley Goebel is averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

