Northern Iowa takes on Evansville after Twedt’s 20-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-15, 2-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-8, 6-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-15, 2-6 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (10-8, 6-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts Evansville after Jenna Twedt scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 89-74 victory against the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Northern Iowa scores 65.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-6 against MVC opponents. Evansville is ninth in the MVC scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 36.9%.

Northern Iowa averages 65.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 75.4 Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

The Panthers and Purple Aces square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryley Goebel is averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Panthers. Twedt is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Huber is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.6 points. Camryn Runner is shooting 36.8% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.