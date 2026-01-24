Northern Iowa secures 81-76 victory over Murray State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 27 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Murray State 81-76 on Saturday. Campbell added…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 27 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Murray State 81-76 on Saturday.

Campbell added five rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (13-8, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Leon Bond III scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Will Hornseth shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. The Panthers stopped a five-game slide with the victory.

The Racers (16-5, 8-2) were led by Roman Domon, who recorded 29 points and two steals. Fredrick King added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Murray State. Layne Taylor had 13 points.

Hornseth scored 13 points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 38-37. Campbell scored 17 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Northern Iowa to a five-point victory.

