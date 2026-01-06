Northern Iowa plays Belmont, aims for 4th straight victory

Belmont Bruins (13-3, 3-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-3, 4-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (13-3, 3-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-3, 4-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will look to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on Belmont.

The Panthers are 8-1 in home games. Northern Iowa leads college basketball in team defense, allowing 57.3 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Bruins are 3-2 in conference play. Belmont has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Northern Iowa averages 69.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.6 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

The Panthers and Bruins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Leon Bond III is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

